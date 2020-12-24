‘Modern technologies key to explore underground minerals’

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal instructed the mines and minerals department to use all modern technologies to explore the underground minerals.

The department has been directed to present an effective action plan at the next meeting to enhance the revenue, set goals and work hard to achieve them. The minister was chairing a departmental review meeting in order to evaluate the performance of the mines and minerals department, exploration of underground minerals and leasing of sites were reviewed during the meeting. The Secretary Mines and Minerals, head of monitoring unit, DG Mines Experts and concerned officers attended the meeting. Secretary mines and minerals gave a detailed briefing about steps taken to explore and utilize natural resources. He also informed the meeting about future action plan.

Aslam Iqbal said billions of rupees will be invested in setting up new cement plants in the province and effective policy will be evolved to use leases that have not been used for years.

He said cement is an exportable item, foreign exchange can be earned by increasing its production. He directed to encourage local manufacturing of soda ash. The minister said that destiny of nation will be changed by taking full benefit of the hidden treasures in the earth. He directed that the concerned department has to deviate from traditional methods for exploring the minerals.