PRCS facilitates repatriation of 25 Bangladeshi detainees

KARACHI: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in coordination with all the parties involved has facilitated the voluntary repatriation of 24 Bangladeshi nationals detained at various places here.

The detainees were charged under the Foreigners Act and had completed their terms, says a press release.

Based on the request of Governments of Pakistan and Bangladesh, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society coordinated with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), which extended its support.

The IOM organised the voluntary return of 16 of the individuals who left for Bangladesh on Wednesday, while the Bangladeshi High Commission in Karachi was able to arrange flight tickets for the others scheduled to depart on Thursday.

Pakistan Red Crescent Society Sindh branch Chairperson Shahnaz S. Hamid said the Pakistan Red Crescent Society representatives under its RFL services for the detained migrants sought the consent of Bangladeshi nationals before their repatriation.

She said the Pakistan Red Crescent Society coordinated with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) to organise transmission of news to the detainees’ families and to assist their return.

Pakistan Red Crescent Society Chairman Abrar ul Haq said RFL was a key program under which the Pakistan Red Crescent Society endeavored to restore contacts between the family members separated as a result of any situation requiring a humanitarian response.

He said the Pakistan Red Crescent Society as an effective member of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement was in a unique position to undertake such initiatives due to its extensive reach as well as potential to assist people who are separated from their families.