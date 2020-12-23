Ex-chairman of journalism dept dies of Covid-19

MANSEHRA: A former chairman of journalism departments of two public sector universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Professor Syed Shaukat Ali, died of a novel coronavirus here on Tuesday.

He was hospitalised at the Combined Military Hospital Abbottabad last week after contracting the Covid-19 where he breathed his last.

The funeral prayer would be offered at his native Paras area of Kaghan valley at 1030 am today.

Colonel Syed Mohsin confirmed to the mediamen the death of his father.

Syed Shaukat Ali had laid the foundation for the journalism department at the Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan in 1974 and became its first chairman.

In 1987, he left for USA for a Master of Philosophy Degree and returned to the country in 1990.

Professor Shaukat served as Assistant Professor at the International Islamic University Malaysia in 1995 and came back to the country after relinquishing the same responsibilities in 2001.

He also served as UNESCO’s director for its education project launched in the country after the 2005 earthquake.

Syed Shaukat Ali had joined Hazara University as chairman of its journalism department 2010 and relinquished his responsibility in the same position in 2013.