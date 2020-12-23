Plan to produce 70,000 metric tons of honey annually

ISLAMABAD: The climate change ministry has finalised an ambitious roadmap to utilise forest cover measuring 5.5 million hectares to produce 70,000 metric ton honey annually in line with the "Billion Tree Honey” Initiative launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the draft roadmap, a pilot testing of the programme would be initiated at selected sites during the upcoming spring and the requisite forest resource would be used by beekeepers to produce honey specific to particular flora that would be branded accordingly.

“The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) shall train selected beekeepers along with technical support, follow-up of on-ground activities and product extraction,” it said. It showed that the certified beekeepers would be provided with financial support through the Kamyab Jawan programme.