Zoos are the problem

It is unfortunate to admit that we have put wildlife in cages for the entertainment of the people. No reason, however, can justify the act of keeping animals in tiny cages. Wild animals are unlikely to survive or live happily in an artificial environment like the one we provide them at zoos. Moving them from their natural habitat and from their community puts them under great stress. It is no secret that animals in Pakistani zoos are kept in poor condition. Different animal rights organisations are working tirelessly to highlight the living conditions of animals so that the authorities shut down zoos across the country. Recently, the Islamabad High Court ordered the government to relocate the world’s loneliest elephant ‘Kaavan’. The elephant was brought from Sri Lanka almost three decades ago. Earlier this month, he was sent to Cambodia where he is currently living in a sanctuary with other elephants. The high court also ordered the government to relocate two Himalayan bears ‘Suzie’ and ‘Bubloo’ after it was found that the animals were kept in miserable condition. The bears were sent to Jordan. The Islamabad zoo where the bears and the elephant were kept have now been closed. Pakistan should stand firmly against any kind of animal cruelty and take timely action to stop it. Building safari parks and putting a ban on the hunting of wildlife is a great way to put an end to animal cruelty.

Muhammad Basiq Munir

Islamabad