This refers to the news report ‘CDA releases hefty funds for repair of Quaid portrait’ (Dec 15). There is no doubt that every Pakistani feels proud of Quaid-e-Azam and its one of our prime responsibilities to pay honour to all those who worked tirelessly for Pakistan’s prosperous future. Apart from this, we must also make efforts to achieve what they dreamed for us and what their vision was behind the sacrifices at large? Setting aside a hefty amount of Rs56 million just for the addition of new features in an already installed portrait is not a mature decision, particularly at a time when we are facing a financial crisis. Had Quaid-e-Azam ever allowed this sort of decision in his leadership? I think not!

Pakistan is facing socio-economic issues in the wake of the deadly virus. The countrywide lockdown in our country resulted in a surge in the unemployment rate. This is the time for our elected representatives and policymakers to take mature decisions in the largest interest of the nation. Our decision-makers and authorities concerned should introduce a robust policy/project to support our daily wagers in wealth generation by setting aside a hefty amount to boost the national economy of Pakistan.

Fahad Rind

Johi