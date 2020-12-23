Care comes first

Over the past couple of decades, the weather in Pakistan has become quite unpredictable. This year, the country is witnessing an extremely cold winter. The situation has been worsened by the deadly coronavirus. In the middle of this, the political parties are holding public meetings to topple the incumbent government. The political leaders ask their supporters to join their public meetings in large numbers in freezing cold. The leaders of the PDM sit inside their centrally heated luxury vehicles and reach the jalsa ground. They assure their followers that their problems will be solved by destabilising and toppling the current government. The people listen to their leaders’ speeches while simultaneously exposing themselves to the virus. These large public gatherings are a major cause of the spread of the virus and other cold-related illnesses.

While our public bear the brunt of inflation, Covid-19, and extreme weather, our leaders enjoy their lives in their palatial mansions. They have ruled the country for a long time, but they still have no regard for the people who brought them into power. They only raise the slogan of helping the poor to gain power and their hunger for power seems insatiable.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad