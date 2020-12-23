Cylinder explosion leaves four injured in Landhi

Four people were wounded when a gas cylinder fitted on a rickshaw exploded with a loud bang in Karachiâ€™s Landhi locality on Tuesday. According to the Sharafi Goth police, the explosion occurred in Mansehra Colony due to which four bystanders were injured.

Following the explosion, ambulances transported the victims to the JPMC. The injured were identified as Samiullah, 35, Sami Hassan, 30, Zahid, 35, and Farhan, 30. Law enforcers too attended the explosion site and cordoned off the area. Police said the explosion occurred due to the gas cylinder fitted on the rickshaw that was parked near the Lal Kothi in the area.