close
Wed Dec 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
December 23, 2020

Cop crushed to death by truck on highway

Karachi

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
December 23, 2020

A policeman was crushed to death by a speedy truck on the National Highway in the jurisdiction of the Shah Latif police station on Tuesday.

Police said the Mazda truck hit and killed Constable Asif, son of Sajjad, who was riding a motorcycle near Radio Pakistan.

The body was taken to Jinnah Postgradaute Medical Centre. The on-duty cop of the Steel Town police station was going to the SSP office for some official work. He lived in Gulshan-e-Hadeed and hailed from Punjab. Police arrested the truck driver, Qurban, and impounded the vehicle.

Latest News

More From Karachi