Cop crushed to death by truck on highway

A policeman was crushed to death by a speedy truck on the National Highway in the jurisdiction of the Shah Latif police station on Tuesday.

Police said the Mazda truck hit and killed Constable Asif, son of Sajjad, who was riding a motorcycle near Radio Pakistan.

The body was taken to Jinnah Postgradaute Medical Centre. The on-duty cop of the Steel Town police station was going to the SSP office for some official work. He lived in Gulshan-e-Hadeed and hailed from Punjab. Police arrested the truck driver, Qurban, and impounded the vehicle.