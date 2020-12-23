Robber killed, three arrested as police foil burglary bid

Police on Tuesday gunned down a suspected robber and arrested his three companions in an injured condition in Soldier Bazaar.

A gang of robbers barged into the bungalow of a pastor, George, and held him and other family members hostage at gunpoint. They tied them up with ropes, and started collecting cash and valuables from the house.

In the meantime, police surrounded the bungalow and warned the robbers to surrender; however, the robbers opened fire on police and tried to escape. In retaliation, police also fired gunshots, killing a robber and injuring three others.

SHO Khalid Rafiq said the casualties were transported to the Civil Hospital, where the deceased was identified as 24-year-old Asad, while the injured robbers as Abdullah, Toor Jan and Sadiq. Initial investigations showed that they belonged to an Afghan gang and were involved in several cases of robbery. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.