Covid kills 27 as 1,005 more test positive in Sindh

Twenty-seven more people have died due to Covid-19 and another 1,005 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 3,379 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Tuesday that 10,914 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,005 people, or 9.2 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 2,252,876 tests, which have resulted in 206,489 positive cases, which means that 9.2 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 continues to stand at 1.6 per cent in Sindh, compared to two per cent in Pakistan.

He said that 18,918 patients are currently under treatment: 18,079 in self-isolation at home, 13 at isolation centres and 826 at hospitals, while 731 patients are in critical condition, of whom 86 are on life support.

He added that 2,590 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 184,192, which shows the recovery rate to be 89.2 per cent. The CM said that out of the 1,005 fresh cases of Sindh, 742 (or 74 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 325 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 176 from District South, 97 from District Central, 58 from District Korangi, 50 from District Malir and 36 from District West.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 37 new cases, Jacobabad 27, Sanghar 22, Dadu 13, Jamshoro, Naushehroferoze and Tando Allahyar 11 each, Tando Mohammad Khan and Thatta eight each, Sujawal and Ghotki seven each, Umerkot and Kashmore three each, Khairpur two, and Mirpurkhas and Badin one each, he added.