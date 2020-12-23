tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: An American warship sailed through waters off the contested Spratly Islands in the South China Sea on Thursday, in the latest challenge to Beijing’s sweeping territorial claims in the region. Guided-missile destroyer USS John S McCain "asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the Spratly Islands," the US Seventh fleet said in a statement on Tuesday.