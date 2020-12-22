Belarus appoints Andrei Metelitsa as new envoy to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Belarus has appointed a senior diplomat Andrei Metelitsa as its new ambassador to Pakistan. He has replaced Andrei Ermolovich, who has returned to Minsk after completing his tenure in Islamabad. The new ambassador has reached Pakistan and reported to the Foreign Office. The Eastern Europe’s land-locked country has close economic ties with Pakistan. Former premier Nawaz Sharif laid the foundation of these ties with Belarus and the two countries inked several agreements of mutual benefit.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenkb visited Pakistan during the Nawaz government. With the change of the government in Pakistan, relations of the two countries didn’t see any movement forward. It is likely that bilateral ties will enhance with assuming of assignment by Andrei Metelitsa as the new envoy.