Jandola postmaster convicted in NAB reference

PESHAWAR: An Accountability Court convicted Allaud Din Khan, postmaster Jandola Tank, for a term of 3-year rigorous imprisonment and also fined him Rs16.708 million in reference filed by NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A complaint was received by NAB, detecting fraudulent payment in military pension payment orders in Jandola, Tank and other post offices of the area. Consequently, NAB KP took cognizance of the matter and authorised an investigation. During the probe, the whole scam of illegal pension payments was unearthed and the reference was filled in the court against the accused.