close
Tue Dec 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
December 22, 2020

Jandola postmaster convicted in NAB reference

National

BR
Bureau report
December 22, 2020

PESHAWAR: An Accountability Court convicted Allaud Din Khan, postmaster Jandola Tank, for a term of 3-year rigorous imprisonment and also fined him Rs16.708 million in reference filed by NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A complaint was received by NAB, detecting fraudulent payment in military pension payment orders in Jandola, Tank and other post offices of the area. Consequently, NAB KP took cognizance of the matter and authorised an investigation. During the probe, the whole scam of illegal pension payments was unearthed and the reference was filled in the court against the accused.

Latest News

More From Pakistan