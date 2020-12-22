LDA completes consultant hiring process for master plan

LAHORE:The last phase of the process for hiring of consultant for preparation of Master Plan for Lahore has been completed as the relevant subcommittee had finished review of technical proposals submitted by three shortlisted companies and submitted its report to the consultant selection committee.

LDA DG Ahmed Aziz Tarar chaired a meeting of the consultant selection committee on Monday. The meeting was informed that three consortia, including Dar-ul-Hindsa (Lebanon), Mine Heart (Singapore), and Nespak (Pakistan) had been shortlisted out of the seven companies which had expressed their interest in the preparation of Master Plan for Lahore.

The meeting was informed that significant progress has been made in the preparation of Lahore Master Plan 2050 and in the last phase of the process for hiring of consultant hiring, the review of technical proposals submitted by the three shortlisted companies had been completed.

DG Ahmed Aziz Tarar said that the new master plan will determine the course of future development of Lahore. Therefore, preparation Master Plan 2050 in a transparent manner was our top priority. Citizens of Lahore, academia, technical experts and other stakeholders have been consulted for the first time before finalising roadmap for development of Lahore in the next three decades, he added. The meeting was attended by Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Muhammad Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Director Metropolitan Planning Faisal Qureshi, Water Specialist Muhammad Riaz, representatives of Punjab P&D department and Finance department, Chairman City & Regional Planning Department of Engineering University Lahore Prof Dr Shakir Mehmood, members of the TOR Committee Engineer Akbar Sheikh, Kamil Khan Mumtaz and Imrana Tiwana.