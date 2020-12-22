CM Usman Buzdar flays PDM for its selfish politics

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) attempt to politicise the coronavirus issue had ended in a fiasco.

Regrettably, the insensitive politicians have left no stone unturned to put the lives of the people at stake for their temporal benefits, he added. In a statement issued here, he said the PDM was facing the consequences of its selfishness as people have left the opportunist cabal for its apathetic behaviour in the backdrop of the corona. Meanwhile, the journey of development and prosperity would be continued under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PDM could not stop it, he added.

TAKES NOTICE: Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore about a triple murder in Green Town area of the city. The CM directed the authorities concerned that strict punishment be given to the accused under the law, said a handout issued here on Monday. The chief minister also sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore about the murder of a girl child in the Shahdara area and ordered for early arrest of the culprits.He also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and promised that justice would be provided to them.

CONDOLEnces: The chief minister condoled the death of Senator Kalsoom Parveen and extended sympathies to the bereaved family. In a condolence message here, he prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear the loss with equanimity.

PTI workers: A large number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) workers on Monday staged a protest against General Secretary Central Punjab Ali Imtiaz Warraich for creating divisions in the party cadres, outside Lahore Press Club.

Holding banners, placards and party flags, the PTI members alleged that Warraich was targeting the committee members of party in the name of disciplinary action. They demanded the Prime Minister and party leader Saif Niazi to take action and sack him from the party office