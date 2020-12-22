Omar Associates, Total Energy cruise into National Seniors Cup semis

KARACHI: Omar Associates and Total Energy cruised into the semi-finals of the 21st National Seniors Cup Tournament, organised by Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) in collaboration with Sindh Seniors Welfare Cricket Association.

Omar Associates thrashed Denim Craft by nine wickets in a match played at RLCA Cricket Ground. Batting first, Denim Craft were all out in 19.1 overs for 146 runs in a 20 overs match. Hanif ur Rehman (44 runs) and M Rizwan (37 runs) were the main scorers. Haris Ayaz and Jaffer Qureshi took three wickets each.

Omar Associates reached the target for the loss of only one wicket. Jaffer Qureshi scored 75 runs and former Pakistan player Sajid Ali scored 72. Meanwhile, at Naya Nazimabad Cricket Ground, Total Energy beat Gold Bridge Media by 61 runs. Total Energy scored 220 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Kashif Khawaja scored a brilliant century with nine fours and six sixes. Faisal Mirza scored 62 runs. Anwer Ali took four wickets for 39 runs.