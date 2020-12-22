‘Dadhocha Dam indispensable’

Rawalpindi:Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (r) Muhammad Mehmood has said that Dadhocha Dam is an indispensable project of public welfare and all departments should make mobilisation plans to start fast track work on it.

He said that a site office should be set up at any suitable place to start work on the dam and the missionary should be mobilized on the spot to start the work and steps in this regard should be completed as soon as possible.

He expressed these views while presiding over a weekly meeting at the Commissioner’s Office in which the progress of work on Dadhocha, Mahota and Chahan dams was reviewed. Commissioner Captain (r) Muhammad Mehmood said that all concerned departments should be mobilised to start work on Dadhocha Dam and work in full coordination and action should be taken against the negligent officers without any discrimination.