Lawyers vow to play active role in PBC polls

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: The Supreme Court lawyers from Hazara division have decided to play an active role in the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) elections being held on December 31.The announcement was made at a meeting. The Zeenatkhel group newly elected members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, Munir Hussain Lughmani, Supreme Court lawyers Wahid Khan Swati, Fida Mohammad Khan and others attended the meeting.