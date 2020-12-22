Lawyers vow to play active role in PBC polls

MANSEHRA: The Supreme Court lawyers from Hazara division have decided to play an active role in the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) elections being held on December 31.The announcement was made at a meeting. The Zeenatkhel group newly elected members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, Munir Hussain Lughmani, Supreme Court lawyers Wahid Khan Swati, Fida Mohammad Khan and others attended the meeting.