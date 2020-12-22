2 bullet-riddled bodies found

HANGU: Bullet-riddled bodies of two men were recovered from the orchard in the backyard of a house in Aliabad area in the district on Monday.

According to City Police Station, two men identified as Rafiullah, 24, and Ainullah Khan, residents of Aliabad, were killed by unidentified accused and dumped their bodies at an orchard outside of a home.

The police said that motive behind the killing of two men could not be ascertained. The bodies were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Hangu, for postmortem and later handed over to the relatives for burial.