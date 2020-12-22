ANP to observe Bashir Bilour’s death anniversary today

PESHAWAR: The eight death anniversary of Awami National Party (ANP) leader Bashir Ahmed Bilour will be observed today.The ceremony in this regard will be held at the Bacha Khan Markaz, the party’s headquarters in Peshawar. The ANP central and provincial leaders will highlight achievements and sacrifices of Bashir Ahmed Bilour, who was born on August 1, 1943.

Bashir Ahmed Bilour was martyred in a suicide bombing in Peshawar in which nine people were killed and 18 injured on December 22, 2012. He was leaving the venue of an ANP workers’ meeting when the attack took place.

He was a senior leader of the ANP and was elected as a member of the provincial assembly for five consecutive terms from his Peshawar constituency. He also served as provincial president of ANP twice.

His son, Haroon Bashir Bilour, was also martyred in a suicide attack in Peshawar. The attack took place on July 11, 2018 during the election campaign in which he was contesting for a provincial assembly seat on the ANP ticket. His widow, Samar Haroon Bilour was later elected MPA in the by-election on this seat.