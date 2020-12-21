close
Mon Dec 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 21, 2020

HEC begins e-document verification

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 21, 2020

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced that all those seeking degree attestation should apply on its web site through http://eservices.hec.gov.pk. In a message, the HEC said the degree attestation service would no longer be available at http:/eportal.hec.gov.pk. It said the old applicants would use the same username and password that they were using at ‘e-portal’ to log-in at ‘e-service’.

Latest News

More From Pakistan