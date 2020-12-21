Two abducted persons found tortured to death in Lyari and Korangi

The bodies of four people, including two abducted persons, were found in parts of the city on Sunday. According to the Baghdadi police, the body of a teenage boy was found at a garbage dump in Lyari’s Slaughter House locality.

The police said rescuers transported the body to Karachi’s Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities. According to SHO Jamal Leghari, the deceased was identified as 16-year-old Abdur Rehman, son of Hanif.

The police said the deceased was tortured to death by unidentified kidnappers who had also thrown acid on the victim. The boy had been abducted about ten days ago and a kidnapping case had been registered at the Chakiwara police station, the police said, adding that it was yet to be ascertained why he had been kidnapped and later killed.

The police said they would record the statements of the victim’s family members after the burial. Separately, another abducted man was found dead in the city’s Korangi area, said the Korangi Industrial Area police.

The body was moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Riaz, son of Yaqoob. SHO Khushnood Javed said the deceased was a scrap dealer and was tortured to death by kidnappers. He said a kidnapping case had been registered two days ago.

The officer said the man had gone missing after visited a neighbouring friend. He said police had detained some suspects, including the neighbouring friend, but they had no information on the kidnapping.

Meanwhile, 55-year-old Ghulam Muhammad, son of Qaim, was found dead in the city’s Korangi area. The body was moved to the JPMC for an autopsy. Police said no torture marks were seen on the body and the cause of death would be ascertained after the post-mortem report was made available.

Similarly, the body of an elderly man was found in the Jhona Market locality of the Old City area. The body was moved to the Civil Hospital. Police said the deceased was yet to be identified.