File your tax returns

This refers to the letter ‘Extend the deadline’ (Dec 11) by Mumraiz Khan. Taxpayers are usually aware of the fact that the FBR may extend the deadline for filing income tax returns. Many taxpayers don’t file return deliberately because of this assumption that the deadline will be extended. Responsible citizens must respect the original deadline set by the authorities and should not wait for any reminders or extension unless there is a justified reason to do so.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad