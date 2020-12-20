KE discontinues illegal connections

KARACHI : In continuation of its efforts to curb power theft and illegal abstraction of power, the K-Electric (KE) on Friday said it had recently conducted a drive in industrial areas and North Karachi’s adjoining parts, including Laasi Goth, Sukhiya Goth in Gadap and Sabah Cinema areas. During the drive, hundreds of illegal connections, weighing more than 850 kilogrammes, were removed, said a KE’s press statement.

The drive stretched over five hours, resulted in the discovery of underground and overhead cables which were connected illegally to KE’s Pole-Mounted Transformers (PMTs), said the statement. The KE spokesperson said: “The power utility reiterates that illegal connections and encroachments around power infrastructure are potential public safety hazards and we have always raised our voice against this menace. Going forward, our efforts to clamp down power theft will grow more stringent while we have also identified encroachments around our power infrastructure to concerned authorities for immediate action.” Under the flagship project ‘Sarbulandi’, the spokesperson the power utility was continuing anti-power theft drives and the upgradation of the power infrastructure through the installation of insulated and “theft-resistant Aerial Bundled Cables to provide uninterrupted power supply to all parts of the city”.

The spokesperson concluded: “KE seeks support from the community to help curb the menace of electricity theft’’.