NUST gets new rector

Islamabad: Javed Mahmood Bukhari has assumed the office of Rector National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST).

A graduate of some of the most prestigious universities within the country and abroad, the new Rector holds diversified administrative as well as teaching experience. He has remained on the faculty of NUST Military College of Engineering Risalpur, National Defence University Islamabad, Command & Staff College Quetta, and Pakistan Military Academy Abbottabad.

The better part of Engr Bukhari’s illustrious career spans active service in the Pakistan Army’s Corps of Engineers, where, after having received the coveted Sword of Honour, he distinguished himself by rising to the rank of Lieutenant General.