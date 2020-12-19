â€˜Project initiated at DHQ Jhang for oxygen supplyâ€™

JHANG: DHQ Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Irteza Hasnain Friday said a special development project had been started to centralise supply of oxygen to patients, especially for medical emergency and trauma centre. Talking to reporters, he said due to an increase in winter seasonal and Covid-19 patients it had been planned that instead of providing oxygen to patients through cylinders, a centralised gas supply system should be established in the hospital.The MS said officiating superintendent nursing of the hospital had been directed to extend monitoring of different sections and wards of the hospital to observe the behaviour of nurses with patients and their attendants.