RIS virtual counselling sessions -a new normal in education

Islamabad : Roots International Schools (RIS) and Colleges has been providing educational excellence and achieving a lot of gratitude and salutation form all over the world. It has marked its excellence over the three decades as a globally recognized institution, says a press release.

As an acclaimed educational institute we foresee we as a nation must be ready to embrace the challenge of COVID-19 and be ready to fight this pandemic with the power of knowledge to bridge the gap and connecting schools to home. RIS&C took the bold pioneering move to inculcate Virtual education all across Pakistan. We as determined educational institution paved the way to digitalize learning in 21st Century and took it to large scale during unfortunate pandemic situation to reach each and every student by using all possible digital mediums from LMS to mobile apps.

The Department of Global Reach at Roots International Schools & Colleges conducted virtual counselling sessions. These virtual Sessions were designed as an introduction for students who had very little knowledge pertaining to college admissions. It provided the students with hands-on techniques to aid in the development of a clear foundation in college admissions.

The intensive, four days’ virtual workshops gave college-bound students the advantage they need, to become the candidates that college admission committees are seeking. All the while, RIS college consulting provided students with insight into the college admissions process and how it works. The Virtual counseling session also discussed student profiles, international university applications, scholarship requirements and SAT details. Global Placement managers assisted the students with all sorts of questions and queries they had concerning Common Application, UCAS, Essay Writing, College Selection, Personal Statement Writing, Financial Aid opportunities and International scholarships. The students actively participated in the session and raised their queries and concerns regarding university application process to the counselors in the interactive session. The RISC professional career counselors also highlighted the achievements of RISC and its students body.

RIS CEO Walid Mushtaq said: RIS-virtual learning platform believe in the optimal utilization of technology to give road map of online learning to the whole world and follow the global practices in this difficult times.