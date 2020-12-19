Comstech services to OIC member states lauded

Islamabad: Mohammed Motahar Al Ashabi, Ambassador of the Republic of Yemen in Pakistan paid a visit to Comstech here on Friday.

He met Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General, Comstech and discussed programmes and new initiatives of Comstech.

Prof. Iqbal also shared with him the contribution of Comstech programmes made to Yemen. Coordinator General informed him about the new initiative of Comstech Consortium of Excellence comprises leading institutions of Pakistan and OIC countries and invited Yemeni students to benefit from the research excellence through visits.

During the meeting the Ambassador of Yemen presented the souvenir of honour to Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary and the Coordinator General Comstech presented the shield of memento to his excellency.

Appeal

Rawalpindi: The parents of two kidney patients have appealed to President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Baitul Mal and other philanthropists to help them in treatment of their kids so that they can lead a normal life, says a press release.

Mohammad Ismail, a resident of Safdarabad, Pirwadhai in his appeal said that his two kids, 22-year-old Shafiullah and 8-year-old Samiullah are suffering from renal diseases. The family needs around Rs3.5 to 4 million for renal transplant surgery of 8-year-old Samiullah. “I am a labourer and unable to bear the cost of the operation. My wife is also suffering from heart disease and our life is very difficult. We appeal to the government as well as philanthropists to help us,” he added. Mohammad Ismail can be contacted at 03475369030 and 03005675147.