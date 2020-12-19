2 held for involvement in blind murder

Islamabad : Islamabad Sabzi Mandi police and Homicide Unit have arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in murder case.

According to details, two accused Darwesh Khan and Bashir killed Bakhtawar on December 2, 2020 and fled.

Following this incident, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned task to SP Industrial Area Zubair Ahmed Sheikh to ensure arrests of criminals.

He constituted a special team under supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmud Sean comprising SHO Sabzi Mandi Iqbal Gujjar a police officials of Homicide Unit which arrested the absconding criminals by using modern techniques.

Meanwhile, Karachi Company and Margallah police have arrested three criminals who were allegedly involved in various street crimes and recovered snatched motorbike, laptops and valuables from their possession.

Police spokesman said on Friday that, a team headed by SHO Karachi Company Sub-inspector Fazal-Khaliq arrested two wanted member of criminals’’ gang identified as Suleman, Aamir Iqbal and recovered snatched motorbike and valuable from their possession.

During the initial interrogation, they confessed to be involved in several dacoity incidents in various areas of the city along with his other accomplices.

Further investigation is underway from them.

Moreover, a police team under supervision of SHO Margalla Police Station Inspector Asjad Mehmood arrested wanted member of criminals’’ gang identified as Akram and recovered stolen laptops from him.