Cold wave to persist

LAHORE: Cold weather with foggy conditions was witnessed in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that cold and dry weather is expected in most parts while very cold in North Balochistan and upper parts of the country. They said fog was likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours. Thursday’s minimum temperature was reported at Kalam where mercury dropped to -12°C while in Lahore, it was 3.2°C and maximum was 16°C.