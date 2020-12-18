Training on social protection held

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakht-unkhwa Social Welfare Department, collaboration with Sub-National Governance (SNG) Program, organised a training session on Social Protection, which brought together senior management and field officers of the department.

Secretary Social Welfare Manzoor Ahmad said Social Protection is the need of time where the staff of the department needs awareness on it.

The training session, led by SNG advisor Social Protection Shahid Farooq, focused on strengthening participants’ knowledge on social protection, notably on the development of a comprehensive social protection policy and other social protection reforms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The participants had an opportunity to take advantage of SNG’s expertise on social protection for future planning at the department.

The participants deliberated over the critical areas of social protection, which are not covered under the current set up of the social welfare department, future policy interventions to focus on the lives of vulnerable segments of society, particularly on the face of shocks and pandemics were discussed in detail. SNG is a four-year technical assistance programme supporting the governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces, as well as local governments to improve the way they are governed and manage their resources.