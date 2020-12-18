PTCL, Ufone CEO Rashid Khan passes away

ISLAMABAD: President and CEO, PTCL and Ufone Rashid Khan on Thursday passed away after prolonged illness.

Rashid Khan, took charge of Ufone in August 2017 and was later appointed as the CEO of PTCL Group in March 2019, said a press release.

Rashid Khan remained in the senior management positions in the telecom industry in various companies locally and internationally. He is one of the pioneers in the Pakistan telecom industry and is held in great respect for his contributions.