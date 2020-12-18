‘Need for action against quackery more pressing in pandemic’

In terms of Covid-19, one of the most-affected parts of Pakistan is Karachi’s District East, where, according to latest statistics, over 44,000 cases have been reported and some 930 people, the highest number in any district, have died.

“In these circumstances, it’s very important that stringent measures are adopted to control the spread of infectious diseases in the district,” said District East Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Ali after inaugurating an express centre of the Ehad Medical Centre & Community Pharmacy Services in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Wednesday.

“We have decided to take strict action against pharmacies and medical centres running without qualified pharmacists, people violating the Covid-19 SOPs and those involved in quackery by selling drugs and other medical products without prescription.”

Ali said that although pharmacies come under the domain of the health department, taking action against quackery is very much the domain of the district administration. “We’ll take action against pharmacies working without qualified and trained pharmacists that are not only selling medicines without prescription but are also violating the Covid-19 SOPs and are involved in quackery.”

The DC said the district administration will support health initiatives that are promoting ethical medical practices as well as modern pharmacy services and, most importantly, providing digital and virtual health services.

Responding to a query, he said that implementation of the mandatory rule of wearing masks is a challenge for them, so they have decided to take action against businesses and in public places that people visit frequently.

On another question, he said that all the SOPs issued by the National Command & Operation Centre for wedding halls, restaurants and public gatherings are being complied with strictly and awareness activities are also being conducted, as the next three months are very crucial as regards the virus.

He lauded the Ehad Medical Centre’s administration for introducing community health & pharmacy services and digital health facilities as well as for providing a platform to help deal with the pandemic. He vowed to support such initiatives for the community.

Dr Babar Saeed Khan, digital health expert and the centre’s CEO, said they have come up with a complete solution for community health issues, bringing all the integrated health services, including consultation, diagnostics, telemedicine and community pharmacy, under one roof.

“It’s the only health facility where consultants prescribe generic medicines instead of branded names of various drugs. Our pharmacists help patients select the best medicine they can afford.”

He said they are also providing telemedicine services to hundreds of patients: those infected with Covid-19 as well as those who wish to stay away from health facilities as a precautionary measure.

He also said they are in the process of capacity-building of patients to empower them and learn more about their health conditions so they can take better care of themselves and their families. Five more Ehad centres, including express satellite centres, will be opened in Karachi in the next three months, he added.