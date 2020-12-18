Home department closes madrasas across Sindh with immediate effect

Due to concerns over the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Sindh, the home department has ordered immediate suspension of all educational activities at madrasas across the province.

According to the notification issued by the home department, while exercising its powers under Section 3(1) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act, the government has ordered immediate suspension of all educational activities at madrasas across the province.

Section 3(1) empowers the secretary of the Sindh Auqaf & Religious Affairs Department and the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to issue further orders, directions and notices to put this order into effect and issue further clarification for implementation.

The deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners as well as police officials not below the rank of inspector or those of equivalent rank in other law enforcement agencies are empowered to take legal action on any act in contravention of this order.

A copy of this notification has been forwarded to the secretary of the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations & Coordination, the Sindh governor’s principal secretary, the chief minister’s principal secretary and others.