SPs directed to maintain law, order

LAHORE:A meeting chaired by DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan to review Operational and security strategies for crime control and overall law and order situation of the city was held at District Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh.

Khan said that prevention and detection of crime are joint responsibilities of different wings of Police department including Operations and Investigation wings. He directed the Divisional SPs and supervisory officers to control and maintain law and order through advance intelligence information and community engagement.

He said that incidents of illegal arrests, deaths in Police custody as well as torture on under trial prisoners will not be tolerated at any cost as there is zero tolerance on such incidents. He asked SDPOs to improve the ratio of arrests, recoveries and challaning in cases of crime.

He said CNICs of the accused, declared proclaimed offenders should be made mandatory during legal action so as to make their arrest possible by their address details. He also stressed upon the need to improve skill development by Police officers, using information technology, Police e-gadgets and different online digitalized systems to arrest hardened criminals as well as proclaimed and targeted offenders.