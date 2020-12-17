close
Thu Dec 17, 2020
December 17, 2020

‘Heer Ranjha’ actress Firdous dies at 75

LAHORE: Pakistani film actress Firdous Begum, best known for her role as Heer in Heer Ranjha, passed away on Wednesday, her family sources confirmed.

The media outlets, citing family sources reported on Wednesday that the actress was hospitalized three days back after suffering from a stroke. She was being treated at a local hospital in Lahore. The Heer Ranjha actress was rushed to a hospital on Monday in critical condition and was diagnosed with brain hemorrhage. Other films of Firdous, who started her career in Fanoos (1963) included Khandaan, Malang, Lai Laag and Aurat.

