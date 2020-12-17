Abdul Rehman Malik takes notice of oil Cos’ billions of rupees’ corruption

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Senator Abdul Rehman Malik on Wednesday took notice of billions of rupees corruption by the oil marketing companies (OMCs), unearthed by FIA through its inquiry commission on oil crisis.

He has directed the Ministry of Interior to coordinate with FIA and all stakeholders for their comments on the multiple illegal acts in oil sector to point out the reasons for the failure of the authorities to protect the interest of the state and present a detailed report on it within seven days for discussion in the next meeting of the committee.

He adds that the committee will examine it thoroughly for further legal action and will submit its report in the Senate on the matter for discussion as such mega corruption cases should not go unnoticed.

However, Rehman Malik has appreciated the performance of FIA teams, which undertook investigation with the commission.

The notice, issued by secretary committee, stated, “The chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior had already issued notices, regarding sale of substandard and adulterated petrol, diesel and other petroleum products in the country dated 18th December, 2019, and seizure of an Iranian ship, involved in smuggling of oil at Port Qasim, Karachi on 11th August, 2020.”

Rehman Malik stated that the committee would look into the reasons and factors, which attributed to this level of corruption and there is a need to look into the illegal act done by the OMCs with the connivance of the customs and other government authorities, which miserably failed to check hoarding and artificial shortage of the oil, causing thereby huge loss to the national exchequer, worth Rs250 billion just from February to April 2020.

Senator Rehman Malik said that the committee would also look into the smuggling of oil and diesel from Iran and examine the role of the concerned authorities with reference to their performance audit who allowed illegal import of such heavy volume of oil from Iran via sea and land routes.

Meanwhile Senator Rehman Malik, in his condolence message on the 6th martyrdom anniversary of Army Public School Peshawar, said that December 16 will always be remembered forever and will refresh the grief of the entire nation.