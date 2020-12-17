Hazardous energy drinks seized

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) has seized 12,000 bottles of banned and hazardous energy drinks during a raid on a warehouse in Hashtnagri area of the provincial capital on Tuesday.

The General KP FS&HFA officials sealed the warehouse and imposed heavy fine on the accused. The officials said that sale and purchase of energy drinks was banned in the province.

“After the extension of KP FS&HFA operations to 15 more districts, the quality of food items would now further improve,” said Director Operations Dr Azmat Ullah Wazir. “This will help us achieve our goal of “Safe Food, Healthy People.”

The official said the authority was committed to curbing food adulteration in the province, for which the food safety teams were actively working across the province.

He said the food safety teams also conducted operations in town three areas of Peshawar, where a kabab house was sealed for extremely unhygienic conditions, while a number of other shops were fined for keeping banned items such as China salt and other expired items. He said the food safety teams also seized around 20 KG of China salt in Upper Dir district and a snack factory and bakery was sealed in Mardan.