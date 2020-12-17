Cries of Kashmiris

I am 24 years older than Pakistan. Having witnessed the freedom movement in my prime, I love the founder of Pakistan and all those who struggled with him for freedom from the colonial power. After World War II, when the freedom movement was at its peak and the British had decided to leave India, the Congress triggered the ‘quit India movement’ and decided to begin a non-cooperative movement. However, our leader M A Jinnah did not close the door of talks and engaged with the British to ensure a peaceful and smooth transition of power. The British finally had to agree to freedom of the subcontinent. The princely states were asked to choose India or Pakistan or remain independent. Kashmir’s then ruler Maharaja Hari Singh joined India without getting the opinion of Kashmiris. With the support of Pakistan, Kashmiris managed to liberate about one-third of the state while India has unlawfully occupied the rest of the state since 1948.

The matter is sitting on the UN table for more than seventy years now while India is denying the basic rights to the people of the occupied Kashmir. They are facing the worst atrocities and the world is just watching. The UN and world powers – who are strong proponents of democracy – are silently watching how the Indian forces are beating the residents of Kashmir and trampling with their right to freedom of movement. One wonders why the UN was established. Was it established just to protect and legitimise the actions of the few powerful countries or to protect the rights of the people in distress? I, an old citizen of Pakistan who participated in the freedom movement, wonder if the miseries of the people of Kashmir will ever be over.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad