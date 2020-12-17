South Punjab people being given rights, says CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar's plane had to make landing at Rahimyar Khan airport due to bad weather while coming from Karachi to Lahore.

The chief minister called an urgent meeting at the airport in which the development plans of Rahimyar Khan and law and order were reviewed. MNA Chaudhry Javed Iqbal Warraich, MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Shafiq, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad, DPO Asad Sarfaraz and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Usman Bazdar said that for the first time in the history, the people of South Punjab were being given their rights. In previous governments, the region was neglected, he added.

“Development of South Punjab and prosperity of its people is our agenda. Rahimyar Khan is the gateway to Punjab. Rahimyar Khan will be given a special development package,” the CM said.

He said that infrastructure especially with regard to health and education facilities would be improved. Funds have been provided for Shaikh Zayed Hospital phase II. He said he will soon visit the district again. The people of Sindh and Balochistan are also benefiting from the facilities available in Rahimyar Khan, he stated.

Immediate steps will be taken for waste management. He said that work is being done on police reforms to protect the lives and properties of the people. Recruitment is being done on merit. The number of police personnel is being increased in phases. Resources are being provided to police, the CM said.