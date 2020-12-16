‘NAB believes in logical conclusion of money-laundering cases’

ISLAMABAD: NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Tuesday said that NAB would utilise all available resources to recover the looted money of gullible investors of fake housing schemes, which fleeced people despite having no land to offer to investors. “The NAB firmly believes in logical conclusion of money laundering cases, and the cases of all those who have fled abroad after devouring millions of rupees of people as per law,” he said in a meeting with delegation of Federation of FPCCI headed by FPCCI Vice President Sheikh Sultan Rehman. The delegation comprising of former presidents Haji Ghulam Ali and Zakriya Usman, former vice president Mirza Abdur Rehman and Khawaja Shahzad Akram.