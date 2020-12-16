LNG more expensive than diesel due to govt’s corruption: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday claimed that Pakistan had become the first country in the world where diesel was cheaper than the LNG due to the government’s corruption and incompetence.

Talking to media persons after attending the hearing of the LNG reference at the Accountability Court, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi mentioned that the mismanagement and corrupt practices at the government level forced the government to pay a huge excessive amount for the required quantity of LNG, which was not imported in time and tendered at a higher rate. He said LNG was available at one-third of the oil price around the world but the authorities had paid an additional amount of Rs11 billion for the two shipments as they had delayed to open the tenders. Abbasi further added that in the month of January, Pakistan would have to pay an additional amount of Rs25 billion for the LNG import.