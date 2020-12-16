Transgender person found dead

The body of a transgender person was found at his house in Malirâ€™s Millat Garden on Tuesday. Rescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities where the person was identified as Amir alias Maria. The Al-Falah police said he lived alone in the house, and was killed with a sharp-edge material over unexplained reasons.

A day ago, the Sharifabad police had found the body of a boy who had gone missing when he had been playing around his house in Moosa Colony on December 9. According to the police, the body was found near Zainab Square in FC Area. Rescuers had transported the body to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 10-year-old Salman, son of Azam. The family has accused the Gulberg police of using delaying tactics, saying that they had registered a case on December 13.

Guard killed

A security guard was killed in a firing incident in Yar Muhammad Goth. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy where he was identified as 27-year-old Junaid, son of Nazar Hussain.

The Manghopir police said he was shot and killed after an exchange of hot words with a fellow security guard. The suspect managed to escape after committing the crime. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.