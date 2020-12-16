More businesses sealed, SOP violators fined over Rs20,000

Another six shops and a supermarket have been sealed over non-compliance with the government-issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to thwart the local transmission of the novel coronavirus, while more than Rs20,000 have been collected in fines from different violators.

On the orders of District South Deputy Commissioner Irshad Ali Sodhar, the assistant commissioner for Aram Bagh and the Mukhtiarkar for Civil Lines took action against violators of the Covid-19 SOPs on Monday and Tuesday.

The details shared by the District South deputy commissionerâ€™s office stated that on Monday the Civil Lines Mukhtiarkar sealed two shops in the Saba Commercial neighbourhood of DHA as well as fined a few shopkeepers and their customers for not wearing masks.

Aram Bagh Assistant Commissioner Dr Imran sealed four tyre shops on MA Jinnah Road, while Lyari Town Mukhtiarkar Saleem Gidani sealed a supermarket in Lyariâ€™s Kalakot area over a lack of social distance as well as fined 10 people Rs500 each for not wearing masks.

On Tuesday Gidani fined a garment market Rs10,000 and a restaurant Rs5,000 in Lyariâ€™s Agra Taj Colony neighbourhood. DC Sodhar said that non-compliance with the Covid-19 SOPs will not be tolerated.

Last week three restaurants at Do Darya were sealed for violating the governmentâ€™s coronavirus SOPs. For restaurants, the SOPs require maintaining social distance between patrons, wearing masks and closing at 10pm. The three restaurants had not closed on time.