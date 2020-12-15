Siraj urges govt, Opp parties to resolve differences for country’s sake

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq expressed concerns over the political crisis arising out of tug-of-war between the government and opposition parties, asking the parties to show seriousness in resolving differences to avert further instability.

Addressing a meeting of the JI standing committee on foreign affairs at Mansoora Monday, he said the country had compromised its foreign policy due to its decades-long political and economic instability, adding the ruling elite was fully responsible for this. Pakistan, he said, had to act as a leader of Muslim world but it had no say in the affairs of Ummah due to its fragile economy. The agents of imperial forces and feudal lords who had been ruling the country for decades by shifting their loyalties from one party to another did nothing to address the real problems of the masses and bringing reforms in key sectors, he added.

He said the JI had started a full-fledged campaign to transform Pakistan into a real Islamic welfare state and was approaching the masses to be part of the Jamaat for putting the country on path of development. He directed the committee to continue efforts through the JI foreign affairs platform for the unity of Ummah and develop effective policies to counter Islamophobia propaganda in the West. He regretted that tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran was providing an opportunity to enemies of Islam to take full advantage of the resources of Muslim world. Therefore, he said, Muslim world through OIC should make efforts in creating unity among the ranks of entire Ummah. He appealed to the Muslim countries for reviewing their decision of recognising Israel in the interest of Palestine cause.