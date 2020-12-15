Suspect arrested

LAHORE:Nawankot police claimed to have arrested a suspected robber on Monday. The arrested suspect has been identified as Imran. Police also recovered eight mobile phones, cash and other valuables from his custody. The suspect has been involved in many cases and has been to jail many times. He was wanted by Nawankot, Sherakot, Raiwind City, Sattokatla and Chuhng police in various cases.

accidents: Around 15 people died, whereas 883 were injured in 811 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 534 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 349 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.