‘Pakistan on path of development’

Islamabad : Pakistan is on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, despite unfavorable conditions, international investment in Pakistan is increasing, the country’s economy is improving day by day and its fruits are beginning to reap Pakistan, says a press release.

PDM’s mixed pickle party consisting of thieves and looters, not one but 10 long marches, but every penny looted from the country has to be accounted for, said Central Vice President and Administrator Central Secretariat Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Zahid Hussain Kazmi in a meeting with Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan.