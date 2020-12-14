close
Mon Dec 14, 2020
December 14, 2020

Christmas preparations start in twin cities

Islamabad

A
APP
December 14, 2020

Rawalpindi: As Christmas is fast approaching, traditional preparations are at their peak in twin cities to celebrate the event in a delightful manner as different programmes are also being organised in this regard.

The youth are also composing songs that would be sung on Christmas especially during the evening.

The main ritual of the Christmas celebration is decoration of Christmas tree to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus also known as Father Christmas.

The Christmas tree is usually decked with different ornaments including bauble, small bells painted gold or silver, stars of different shapes and sizes, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel, and balloons made from glass, metal, wood, and ceramic.

