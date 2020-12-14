Eco hike held

Islamabad: Alpine Club of Pakistan in collaboration with Frontier Works Organization (FWO) celebrates International Mountain Day 2020 by holding Eco Hike, Photographic exhibition of Pakistani Mountains, Rock Climbing Competition at Margallah Hills.

A large number of youths participated in the event held on Sunday morning. The participants were given orientation on the importance of Mountains and were involved in seed ball activities. The participants of the hike and visitors witnessed the beautiful pictures of Pakistani Mountains, landscape, culture, and people of mountains.

Ahsan Sadiq Additional Director General FIA was the Chief Guest on the occasion. He appreciated the interest of youth in health activities n stressed the need to involve more and more youth in hiking, trekking and climbing activities.

At the end, participants were awarded certificates and winners of National Sport/Rock Climbing Championship. Mr. Abu Zafar Sadiq President ACP, Karrar Haidri Secretary, ACP Faizi, Faiz Ali, Ayaz Shigri, Rehmatullah, Najeeb Khattak n Iftikhar Shahbaz were also present at the occasion.